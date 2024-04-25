J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.