J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,514 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $155.01 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.95 and its 200-day moving average is $179.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,053,288.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares in the company, valued at $121,053,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,209 shares of company stock valued at $34,291,592. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

