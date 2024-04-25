JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,385,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 375,197 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 95,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth about $786,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.07. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

