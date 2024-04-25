Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 190.5% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,843,000 after acquiring an additional 980,297 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $838,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.53 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

