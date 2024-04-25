JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lessened by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.8% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:JPM opened at $193.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
