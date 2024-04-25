JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lessened by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.8% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $193.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.