JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,544 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $49,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 100,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $193.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $554.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.80 and a 200-day moving average of $170.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $200.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

