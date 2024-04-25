JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 266,857 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 678,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 664,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,351 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 355,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 176,325 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JMST stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.