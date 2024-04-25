Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,451,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 37,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $159.13 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

