Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Paula Ramos Sells 10,178 Shares

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.3 %

KMB opened at $137.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $4,253,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,740,000 after acquiring an additional 368,505 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.