Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Paula Ramos Sells 10,178 Shares

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.3 %
KMB opened at $137.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.
KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.21.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
