KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,189 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,035,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,453,856,000 after acquiring an additional 335,219 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,064,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,955,000 after buying an additional 1,809,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,145,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,159,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,221 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.96 and its 200 day moving average is $141.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $160.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

