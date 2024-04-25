Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,849 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of Las Vegas Sands worth $19,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 79,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,657 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,985 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

