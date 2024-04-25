Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $127.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

