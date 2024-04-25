Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 1,054 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,728,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,539,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after buying an additional 461,572 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 853,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 351,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 114,613 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -914.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

