Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 125 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND opened at $109.67 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

