Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 385 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

