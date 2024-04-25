Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 149.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DTE opened at $111.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

