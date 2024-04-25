Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

