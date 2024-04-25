Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 87,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $511,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

