Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $105,000 Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,615,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $8,530,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 134,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $96.77 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.