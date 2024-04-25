Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $665.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.52.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $410.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.55 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

