Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 118.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Incyte by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Incyte by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Incyte by 28.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

