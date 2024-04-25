Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $5,648,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in MongoDB by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in MongoDB by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.8 %

MDB opened at $369.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $383.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.91 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.52 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,802 shares of company stock worth $35,936,911. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.