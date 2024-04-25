Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 128 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 381.1% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 789,499 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 451.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,647,000 after purchasing an additional 418,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 328,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 294,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $94.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.09. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

