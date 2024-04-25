Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 37.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,877,000 after purchasing an additional 200,183 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,308,000 after acquiring an additional 662,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.96, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.64.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

