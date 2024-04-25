Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price objective (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.93.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $851.90 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $956.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $884.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $743.84. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

