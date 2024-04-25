Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.56 and a one year high of $116.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.59.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

