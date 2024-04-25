Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Shares of JPM opened at $193.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

