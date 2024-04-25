Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Trading 33.3% Higher

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 260,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 289,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Lomiko Metals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of C$6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.