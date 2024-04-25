Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.10 to C$15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.93.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$15.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.11. The company has a market cap of C$11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.18 and a one year high of C$16.51.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

