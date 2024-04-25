Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 20,583 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,697 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TRIP stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 435.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

