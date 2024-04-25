Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 3.7% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $42.87 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.