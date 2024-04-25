Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAT. Roth Capital cut Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mattel from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mattel has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,819,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Mattel by 161.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 90,539 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Mattel by 548.8% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 75,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 63,536 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Mattel by 256.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 287,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 206,729 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

