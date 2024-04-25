Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.28

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.28 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 32.05 ($0.40). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 33.20 ($0.41), with a volume of 936,886 shares traded.

Metro Bank Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.13. The company has a market cap of £225.74 million, a P/E ratio of 255.38 and a beta of 2.16.

About Metro Bank

(Get Free Report)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.