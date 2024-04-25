Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.73

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and traded as low as $2.46. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 587,610 shares traded.

Nano Dimension Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $533.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 96.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter.

About Nano Dimension

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 643,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 30.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 128,515 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 21.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 89,112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 6.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

