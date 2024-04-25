Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.73

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and traded as low as $2.46. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 587,610 shares traded.
Nano Dimension Stock Up 2.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $533.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 96.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Dimension
About Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nano Dimension
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.