New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) to Release Earnings on Friday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYCB stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Compass Point cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

