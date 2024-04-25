North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Buys 447 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 708 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microsoft from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.05.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $409.06 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $275.37 and a 12-month high of $430.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

