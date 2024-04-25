NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,752 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $695,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $796.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $849.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $631.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $262.25 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

