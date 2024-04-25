NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,403,752 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $695,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $796.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $849.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.25 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

