OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in OneMain by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in OneMain by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 5.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

