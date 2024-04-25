Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Hits New 52-Week High at $202.50

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 202.50 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.50), with a volume of 1900253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.30).

PHLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Petershill Partners from GBX 247 ($3.05) to GBX 256 ($3.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.57. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20,550.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.05. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130,000.00%.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

