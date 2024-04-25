Raymond James & Associates Has $613,000 Stock Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.26% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 574,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 114,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

PINE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.25 million, a P/E ratio of -376.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

