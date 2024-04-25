Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $191,000 in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth $97,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth $190,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,491. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.