Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,395,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 405,426 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,040,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Exscientia plc has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $499.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXAI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Monday.
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.
