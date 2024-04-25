Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,400 Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bank First during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank First during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Bank First during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank First by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Bank First by 6.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

BFC stock opened at $78.54 on Thursday. Bank First Co. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $92.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $796.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other Bank First news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas purchased 600 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,408.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip R. Maples acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,050.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,408.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

