Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,426 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $62.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.62.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

