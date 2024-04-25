Red River Bancshares (RRBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, analysts expect Red River Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RRBI opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.59. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

In other news, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $39,089.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,045.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Michael J. Brown bought 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,694.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 633 shares in the company, valued at $32,694.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 781 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $39,089.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,045.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,304 shares of company stock worth $120,480 and have sold 1,173 shares worth $58,732. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

