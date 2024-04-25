Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 124.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 3,780.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 71,858 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

