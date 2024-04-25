Schroders (LON:SDR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $356.20

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 356.20 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 357.60 ($4.42), with a volume of 6228141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367.20 ($4.54).

Get Schroders alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 490 ($6.05) to GBX 489 ($6.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SDR

Schroders Trading Down 2.2 %

Schroders Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,530.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 383.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 398.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $6.50. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,166.67%.

Insider Transactions at Schroders

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Oldfield acquired 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 403 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £253.89 ($313.60). Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Schroders Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.