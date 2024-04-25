SFE Investment Counsel Has $3.08 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 190.5% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,843,000 after purchasing an additional 980,297 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

