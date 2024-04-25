SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,544 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SNDL were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNDL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SNDL by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of SNDL in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SNDL by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,922,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,469 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SNDL by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 719,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 91,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SNDL by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 245,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. SNDL Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. SNDL had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. Research analysts predict that SNDL Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

